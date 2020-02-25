Ohio Lawmakers Aim to Keep Biological Sexes Separate in Athletics
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio lawmakers are working on legislation that they say “aims to promote fairness to all and preserve the integrity of school sports.”
The Save Woman’s Sports Act ensures that women are not forced to compete against men playing on woman’s sports teams.
The House bill would designate male and female sports teams be based upon the biological sex of an individual, meaning that biological males cannot play on female teams.
The legislation would apply to all public schools and colleges and any private schools or colleges that are members of a state or national athletic association.