      Weather Alert

Ohio Lawmakers Aim to Keep Biological Sexes Separate in Athletics

Feb 25, 2020 @ 3:45pm

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio lawmakers are working on legislation that they say “aims to promote fairness to all and preserve the integrity of school sports.”

The Save Woman’s Sports Act ensures that women are not forced to compete against men playing on woman’s sports teams.

The House bill would designate male and female sports teams be based upon the biological sex of an individual, meaning that biological males cannot play on female teams.

The legislation would apply to all public schools and colleges and any private schools or colleges that are members of a state or national athletic association.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Warrick is a Good Boy With a Happy Tail! Adopt Him!
Terms Of Use