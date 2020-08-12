      Weather Alert

Ohio Legal Help: Stay in Your Home Despite Eviction Filing

Aug 12, 2020 @ 5:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the economy still struggling, thousands of Ohioans are facing possible eviction from their homes and apartments due to nonpayment.

The state lawyer-referral website Ohio Legal Help reminds that an eviction is determined in a court of law, not because a landlord tells you to get out.

They recommend that you try to work out a payment plan or seek help from a local non-profit, like the Stark County Community Action Agency.

