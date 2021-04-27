Ohio Loses US House Seat Due to 2020 Census Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Initial population information from the 2020 census released Monday has Ohio losing one seat in Congress.
The number of House seats will drop from 16 to 15 next year.
Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia are also losing one seat, while Texas picks up two.
The local population data needed to redraw the districts won’t be made available until later this summer.
Republicans at the Statehouse will control that process, but they will be following stricter rules that prevent the type of gerrymandered districts in existence now.