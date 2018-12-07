Ohio Man Uses CVS Receipt To Replace Broken Blind

If you’ve ever purchased something at CVS, you may have taken note that the register receipt runs exceptionally long, even though you only bought a toothbrush.

Andrew Nolan happened to realize that his recent purchase at the pharmacy chain netted him a receipt that he could recycle into fixing a problem at home.

The Lakewood, Ohio man was missing one of the slats in his vertical blinds, so he put the multi-foot paper to work, which filled the spot completely.

Already Nolan has racked up 231,000 likes on Twitter, all because “One of my blinds broke in my bedroom,” he writes.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018