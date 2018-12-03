Ohio Medical Marijuana Patient Registry Opens

(ONN) – The wait for medical marijuana in Ohio is almost over.

The State Medical Board of Ohio told physicians on Monday they can now register patients with one of 21 qualifying medical conditions through the state’s online registration system.

For thousands of Ohioans, the registry opening marks the end of years of waiting for the state’s medical marijuana program to start, and it means dispensaries will open soon.

But when the state’s first dispensaries open in the coming weeks, there won’t be much marijuana on the shelves and it will go quickly.

The registry was supposed to open in July but was put on hold because state-licensed growers were still several months away from their first harvests.