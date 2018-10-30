Ohio Mom Gives Birth in Car on Way to Hospital

Heather Jontony was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child. Her due date wasn’t until November. But yesterday, Heather woke up to contractions that were 15 minutes apart. So she and her husband, Hank, started to rush to the hospital. It was on interstate 71 when Heather realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital! Grayson was born right there in the car. The proud parents then diverted from their original course to arrive at a hospital in Cleveland, and instead went to Southwest General ER. Both mom and baby are doing great.