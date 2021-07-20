      Weather Alert

Ohio, Neighboring State Troopers Target ‘Move Over’ Law This Week

Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined state troopers in all our neighboring states.

It’s a crackdown on drivers who don’t “move over” for vehicles with their flashers on.

And, troopers will write a ticket for violations of the “Move Over” law.

Since 2016, they have written 25,000 of them.

The enforcement effort runs through Saturday night.

Here’s an explanation of the law from the patrol’s media release:

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

