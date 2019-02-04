Ohio Officer Dies in the Line of Duty
By WHBC
|
Feb 4, 2019 @ 7:04 AM

The streak of police deaths isn’t letting up in 2019.

Police have identified the Ohio deputy who died and an officer who was injured after a suspect opened fire on them during a standoff on Saturday. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Detective Bill Brewer died from his injuries at the hospital.

The detective was a 20-year veteran and leaves behind a wife and five-year-old son. Lieutenant Nick DeRose was treated and released from the hospital. The pair, along with a SWAT team, were responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in Pierce Township, which is just outside Cincinnati.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn and is in custody. He was a suspect in an attempted burglary and was suicidal. He kept officers away for 12 hours before his arrest yesterday morning.

A procession was held Sunday morning to take Brewer from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home in Amelia.

