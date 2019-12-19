Ohio Political Leaders React to Impeachment Vote

WASHINGTON, DC and COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On the two impeachment articles Wednesday night, the Ohio delegation voted strictly along party lines.
Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken singled out Congressman Tim Ryan, saying his “yes” vote is part of the effort by Democrats to stand in the way of the president, no matter what he does.
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan from Urbana says Democrats have never been able to accept the president…
Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez released a statement that begins: “Hearsay and speculation are never enough to support the mighty weight of a presidential impeachment.”
Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says the president’s actions “threaten our free and fair elections, our national security and our democracy.”
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown on CNN says of the Republicans in the House: “I’m so disappointed in my colleagues’ ‘see-no-evil, hear-no-evil’ attitude.