Ohio Provides Equipment to Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio National Guard is part of the U.S. Army’s effort to assist Ukraine.
The governor’s office says the Guard will send an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the war-torn country.
The vehicles are used to transport soldiers through the war zone.
It’s part of a Department of Defense drawdown of equipment.
The state also worked to gather surplus police equipment to send to the country.
A recent donation included 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.