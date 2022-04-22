      Weather Alert

Ohio Provides Equipment to Ukraine

Apr 22, 2022 @ 4:27am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio National Guard is part of the U.S. Army’s effort to assist Ukraine.

The governor’s office says the Guard will send an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the war-torn country.

The vehicles are used to transport soldiers through the war zone.

It’s part of a Department of Defense drawdown of equipment.

The state also worked to gather surplus police equipment to send to the country.

A recent donation included 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

Popular Posts
Unexpected Coachella Collaboration: Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella
The First Trailer for “Thor: Love And Thunder” is Here!
Triumphant Return: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Coming Back May 19
Taylor Swift Is Now A Millipede?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On