      Weather Alert

Ohio Public Health Officials Confirm Cases in Vaping Investigation

Sep 4, 2019 @ 7:03pm

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State and local public health officials in Ohio have confirmed that three reports of severe pulmonary illness after vaping are likely due to vaping and are investigating an additional 11 reports of illness. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued updated recommendations on vaping for the public. Ohio’s three confirmed cases range in age from 18 to 26 years old, include two females and one male, and all required hospitalization. The confirmed cases reside in Lucas, Richland, and Union counties.

