Ohio School Resource Officer Removed After Giving Principal A Parking Ticket

A school resource officer in Warren, Ohio was escorted off the premises after giving the school’s principal a parking ticket. Officer Adam Chinchic says the principal’s car would repeatedly be found parked in a handicapped space, and says he gave “a number of verbal warnings” before issuing a citation. Within an hour of leaving the ticket, security escorted Officer Chinchic off the premises. The school is chalking it up to a “miscommunication” and promises to address the matter soon. Warren Police say the principal’s car can even be seen on Google Earth photos – parked in between TWO handicapped spaces.