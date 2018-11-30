Ohio State Altering Ticket Policy To Curb Fraud

(WHBC) – The Ohio State University is eliminating one of its ticket options in an effort to prevent fraud.

The university is ending the use of tickets you can print off at home as fraudulent tickets have become a bigger problem recently.

Around 300 people discovered their tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan game were fake when they tried to enter the stadium last week.

Ohio State says the change was made when tickets went on sale for winter sports, and the new policy will be in effect for football season next year, meaning printed tickets won’t be allowed.

The university suggests people use mobile tickets, or even the traditional hard-copy tickets.

Fans are also urged to purchase tickets through authorized ticket platforms, like Ticketmaster, the Ohio State Ticket Exchange and the university ticket office.