Ohio State Enhilates Michigan

Urban Meyer ran his record to a perfect (7-0) against Michigan after his team, which entered the game as a 4 1/2 point home underdog, destroyed the Wolverines in Columbus 62-39. It’s the most points every scored by Ohio State in “The Game”.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 318 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes offense. In doing so, Haskins set new Big Ten records for most passing yards in one season (4,003) and touchdown passes in one season (41).

Senior wide receiver Parris Campbell racked up 192 yards of total offense with 2 scores, while true freshman wide out Chris Olave caught 2 touchdown passes and blocked a punt for the Buckeyes special teams that was returned for a touchdown.

Ohio State has now won 7 in a row over Michigan and 16 of the last 18 games against the ‘Maize and Blue”!

With the victory, 10th ranked Ohio State, now (11-1), wins the Big Ten’s East Division and advances to next weeks Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis against Northwestern.

With the loss, Michigan falls to (10-2), while head coach Jim Harbaugh remains winless in this “Rivalry” at (0-4).