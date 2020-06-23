Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Another Fatal Accident in the Area
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on State Route 5 near Rock Springs Road/Mile Post 8 at around 10 AM Tuesday morning.
The Patrol tells WHBC News that two people traveling westbound on SR-5 in a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo were traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle while re-entering the lane of travel from the passing lane.
Investigators believe the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch, causing it to overturn. Both adults inside where ejected from the vehicle.
The Patrol says the driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger was transported to the hospital. She remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.
Neither the driver or passenger were believed to be wearing seat belts. The Patrol says that excessive speed did play a factor in the crash and impairment has not been ruled out. Names of both victims are currently being withheld.