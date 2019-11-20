Ohio Successfully Preventing Drunk Driving According to Study

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent study shows that Ohio drivers are thinking twice before they get behind the wheel after a few drinks. The National Drunk Driving report for 2019 from backgroundchecks.org says Ohio had the fifth lowest DUI Severity score out of all 50 states.
The score consists of statistics such as DUI arrest and fatality rates. DUI fatalities have decreased by 10.6% over the past year in the Buckeye State. Only New Jersey, Illinois, Delaware and Massachusetts finished with better scores than Ohio while Wyoming was deemed the state with the worst DUI Problems.