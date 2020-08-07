Ohio to Have Announcement on Fall Sports Next Week
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a chaotic day yesterday that involved both a positive and negative test result for COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine spoke this afternoon in Columbus, providing an update on Ohio’s battle against the virus. Here is a complete outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 shows a small drop in current hospitalizations and the seven day positive test average. Ohio now has over 98,000 total cases and more than 3,600 fatalities. The number of hospitalizations in the Buckeye State is down to 956. The seven day positive test average is down to 5.4%. Close to 76,000 Ohioans have now recovered from the virus.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Stark County
The state’s latest report shows a few more cases and a pair of new fatalities in Stark County. Overall, Stark County is up to 1,783 total cases and has a death toll of 139. Yesterday’s update to the county advisory map showed Stark has moved from yellow, tier level one to orange, tier level two. Stark County has not been higher than tier level two since the map was introduced last month.
Sports Announcement Coming Next Week
Governor DeWine announced that an announcement on the immediate future of sports in Ohio will be coming sometime next week. He says the announcement will apply to all levels of athletics. Non-contact sports have already received clearance for competition. Contact sports, such as football, are able to practice but are still waiting for the green-light to compete against other teams.