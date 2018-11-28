Ohio Town Outlaws Driving with Pet on Lap

It’s not uncommon to see drivers on the road with pets on their laps, but leaders in an Ohio town don’t want to see this happening at all. In Mantua, Ohio a new law pertaining to distracted driving goes into effect in December. A driver that is holding a pet or is distracted by one is in direct violation of the new law. Using your phone to text or use the internet while driving is also a violation. In a Facebook post the police department said, “Officers from the Mantua Police Department will be ever vigilant on this.” What do you think of drivers holding pets behind the wheel? How do you feel about the new distracted driving law in Mantua? Should more towns do this?