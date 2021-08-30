      Weather Alert

Ohio Urban Rescue Group Assisting in Ida Aftermath

Aug 30, 2021 @ 8:41am

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio’s urban search and rescue group is in Louisiana, helping with hurricane Ida recovery.

The 40 members of Ohio Task Force 1 staged in Lafayette Louisiana which is west of New Orleans, waiting for their assignment.

They have a lot of equipment with them as well, like vehicles including boats and ATVs.

You’ll recall the task force this summer assisted in recovery of bodies from the condo collapse in Florida.

