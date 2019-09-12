Ohio versus Vaping: The Other Side of the Story.

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State of Ohio has been vocal about its intentions to address the issue of teens using vape or E-cig products, calling it a public health crisis.
The Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday it will spend $4.1 million over the next two years to increase education about vaping products and provide its communities with resources to limit or curb their use.
While reports have connected the use of vape and E-cig products to cases of lung disease, those in the vape community feel as though the true story is not being told. WHBC’s Noah Hiles spoke with President of the Ohio Vapor Trade Association James Jarvis to hear their side of the story.