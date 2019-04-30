Ohio Youth Show Pride In Not Using Drugs

(ONN) – Thousands of Ohio youth gathered in the state capital today to send the message that they don’t use drugs or alcohol.

High School senior Miranda Kochur says teens should be proud of not using drugs.

“For other teens out there, just look around you and there’s so many who don’t use, they may be hidden, but there’s really a large community.”

We Are The Majority is a partnership with the Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network, empowering teens to say no to drugs and alcohol and to promote mental health wellness.

Governor DeWine addressed the huge group of students outside the Ohio Statehouse.

A new survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows the majority of teenagers are not using drugs.

Trends show past-year use of illicit drugs other than marijuana are holding steady at the lowest levels in more than two decades.