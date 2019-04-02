Ohioans Might Vote To Bypass Electoral College

(ONN) – Ohioans could vote this fall on a measure to award the presidency to the candidate who wins the national popular vote — regardless of which candidate wins the Buckeye State.

The proposed constitutional amendment would bypass the Electoral College by authorizing Ohio’s membership in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Since 2006, the District of Columbia and 13 states with 184 electoral votes have enacted a popular vote measure into law.

States representing 86 more electoral votes would be needed to reach the majority of 270 electoral college votes to guarantee that the most-popular candidate becomes president.