Ohio’s Deer Archery Season Begins Saturday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer season in Ohio begins on Saturday!
The deer archery season which is growing in popularity every year goes until February.
Last year, nearly 47-percent of the 197,000 deer taken were harvested by those with a compound bow or crossbow.
More deer are actually taken during the long archery season than the also-popular deer gun season. which starts November 29.
You can get licenses, permits, and even check in your deer at the Huntfish OH app.