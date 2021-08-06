Ohio’s ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ Underway Through Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Unless you were up shopping on the computer at midnight, you may have forgotten that the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday in underway through Sunday night.
Clothing, school supplies and instructional materials with limitations are not subject to the sales tax during this period.
It’s the seventh year for the tax holiday.
Here’s more from State Representative Scott Oelslager:
The holiday will give a break on sales and use taxes on clothing items priced up to $75, school supplies up to $20 and school instructional materials at $20 or less.
There is no limit on the number of items, and the break is also available for items purchased online.
With the challenges from COVID-19, online sales could be increasingly vital for some shoppers.
The sales tax holiday is now in its seventh year in Ohio and first started as a pilot project in 2015.
In 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation to make the sales tax holiday a permanent, yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.