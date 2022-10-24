OHSAA Football Playoff Rankings And Match Ups

For Immediate Release – October 23, 2022

OHSAA Releases Football First-Round Playoff Pairings

Top eight seeds in each region will host first-round games on Friday, October 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.

For the second-consecutive season, the top 16 schools in each region have qualified for the postseason, giving playoff berths to 448 schools.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format (see bracket link below). Second-round games will be played on Friday, November 4, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Friday, November 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII playing on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

The final complete football report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/2022HarbinReportWeek10.pdf

Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Media Note: Host sites handle media credentials for all regional playoff games. Press box seats are determined by the priority seating scale at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf

All-Time Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf

OHSAA football home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football | Season Calendar: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports/News/2022-football-season-calendar

MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm

Oct. 17 (Entering Week 10) Associated Press State Football Poll (Courtesy Celina Daily Standard): https://dailystandard.com/sports/index.php

Oct. 18 (Entering Week 10) Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association State Football Notebook: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/opswa-high-school-football-notebook-week-9

OHSAA Football First-Round Playoff Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.

Division I

Region 1

16 Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)

14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)

13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)

12 Cleveland John Marshall School of Engineering (6-4) at 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (6-3) (site TBA)

11 Canton GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)

10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)

9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Massillon Jackson (5-5)

Region 2

16 Lewis Center Olentangy (4-6) at 1 Dublin Jerome (8-2)

15 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Clayton Northmont (5-5) at 3 Centerville (8-2)

13 Findlay (5-5) at 4 Perrysburg (9-1)

12 Delaware Hayes (7-3) at 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-3)

11 Marysville (6-4) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)

10 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) at 7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3)

9 Toledo Whitmer (7-3) at 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5)

Region 3

16 Lancaster (2-8) vs. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (9-1) at Whitehall-Yearling High School

15 Reynoldsburg (3-7) at 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)

14 Westerville North (3-7) at 3 New Albany (7-3)

13 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 4 Pickerington Central (7-3)

12 Groveport Madison (5-5) at 5 Pickerington North (6-4)

11 Hilliard Davidson (4-6) at 6 Grove City (6-4)

10 Westerville Central (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Darby (5-5)

9 Hilliard Bradley (4-6) at 8 Thomas Worthington (6-4)

Region 4

16 Hamilton (3-7) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-1)

15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

14 Lebanon (4-6) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (10-0)

13 Cincinnati Oak Hills (5-5) at 4 Springboro (7-3)

12 Cincinnati Colerain (4-6) at 5 Mason (8-2)

11 Cincinnati West Clermont (5-5) at 6 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Western Hills (5-5) at 7 Milford (8-2)

9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)

14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)

13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (9-1)

12 Cleveland School of Science and Medicine (7-3) at 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-3)

11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

9 Cleveland Rhodes School of Environmental Studies (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)

Region 6

16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)

15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Medina Highland (10-0)

14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)

13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)

10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)

9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)

Region 7

16 Massillon Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon Washington (8-1)

15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Uniontown Lake (9-1)

14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)

13 Columbus Northland (5-4) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2)

12 Uniontown Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)

11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)

10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Columbus Independence (7-2)

Region 8

16 Cincinnati La Salle (1-8) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-0)

15 Morrow Little Miami (3-7) at 2 Xenia (10-0)

14 Lima Senior (3-7) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (9-1)

13 Sidney (4-6) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (9-1)

12 Loveland (4-6) at 5 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3)

11 Riverside Stebbins (4-5) at 6 Piqua (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Anderson (5-5) at 7 Troy (7-3)

9 Hamilton Ross (5-5) at 8 Cincinnati Northwest (6-4)

Division III

Region 9

16 Akron East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)

15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)

14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)

13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley University School (8-1) at Euclid High School

12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)

11 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)

10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)

9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (8-1)

Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-2)

15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)

14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)

13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)

12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)

10 Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) at 7 Medina Buckeye (7-3)

9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)

Region 11

16 Circleville (5-5) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)

15 Washington Court House Miami Trace (4-6) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Columbus Hamilton Township (6-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-1)

13 Plain City Jonathon Alder (6-4) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2)

12 Columbus Beechcroft (6-3) at 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-1)

11 Chillicothe (7-3) at 6 London (7-3)

10 Bellefontaine (8-2) at 7 Granville (8-2)

9 Washington Court House (8-2) at 8 Columbus South (8-1)

Region 12

16 Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) vs. 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0) at Hamilton High School

15 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (5-5) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (9-1)

14 Hillsboro (4-6) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)

13 Wilmington (5-5) at 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)

12 Celina (6-4) at 5 Bellbrook (8-2)

11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 6 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (6-4)

10 Monroe (6-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (6-3) at TBA

9 New Richmond (7-3) at 8 New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4)

Division IV

Region 13

16 Mogadore Field (4-6) at 1 Beloit West Branch (9-1)

15 Akron Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver (8-2)

14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)

13 Akron Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (7-3)

12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3)

11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)

10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)

9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)

Region 14

16 Napoleon (4-6) vs. 1 Cleveland Glenville (9-0) at Collinwood High School

15 Shelby (5-5) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (9-1)

13 Bryan (6-4) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 5 Bellville Clear Fork (9-1)

11 Wauseon (6-4) at 6 Van Wert (9-1)

10 Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 7 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

9 Galion (6-4) at 8 Bellevue (6-4)

Region 15

16 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (8-2)

15 Carrollton (7-3) at 2 Steubenville (8-2)

14 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Columbus East (8-1)

13 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3)

12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2)

11 Cambridge (7-3) at 6 Circleville Logan Elm (8-2)

10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (4-6) at 7 New Lexington (8-2)

9 Columbus Bishop Ready (6-3) at 8 Columbus Marion-Franklin (6-3)

Region 16

16 Waverly (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)

14 Eaton (6-4) at 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3)

13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-5) at 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at 5 Urbana (5-5)

11 Dayton Northridge (7-2) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (5-5)

10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 7 Reading (7-3)

9 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) at 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)

Division V

Region 17

16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 Canfield South Range (10-0)

15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

14 Wooster Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (8-2)

13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)

12 Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Navarre Fairless (8-2)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)

9 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)

Region 18

16 Port Clinton (5-5) at 1 Liberty Center (10-0)

15 Delta (5-5) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)

14 Fredericktown (6-4) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

13 Richwood North Union (7-3) at 4 Coldwater (9-1)

12 Milan Edison (6-4) at 5 Huron (8-2)

11 Genoa Area (6-4) at 6 Oak Harbor (9-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 7 Marengo Highland (7-3)

9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-3) at 8 Archbold (8-2)

Region 19

16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)

15 Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-0)

14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)

13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (4-5) at 4 Centerburg (9-1)

12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)

11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)

10 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4)

Region 20

16 Carlisle (4-6) at 1 Germantown Valley View (9-1)

15 Springfield Greenon (4-6) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (9-0)

14 Waynesville (3-7) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (10-0)

13 Cincinnati Clark Montessori (6-3) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0)

12 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (7-3) at 5 Cincinnati Madeira (9-1)

11 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (6-4) at 6 Brookville (9-1)

10 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) at 7 Jamestown Greenview (9-1)

9 Blanchester (7-3) at 8 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21

16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

15 Ravenna Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)

14 Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) at Boardman High School

13 North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)

11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)

10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)

9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)

Region 22

16 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) at 1 Carey (10-0)

15 Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Ashland Mapleton (6-4) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (10-0)

13 Collins Western Reserve (6-4) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (8-2)

12 Sullivan Black River (6-4) at 5 Columbus Grove (8-2)

11 Attica Seneca East (7-3) at 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-2)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)

9 Castalia Margaretta (8-2) at 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2)

Region 23

16 Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)

15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)

14 Galion Northmor (5-5) at 3 Bellaire (6-4) – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

13 West Jefferson (4-6) at 4 Newcomerstown (8-2)

12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4)

11 Mount Gilead (6-4) at 6 Worthington Christian (7-3)

10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)

9 Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) at 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4)

Region 24

16 Anna (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at 2 Harrod Allen East (9-1)

14 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)

13 New Paris National Trail (6-4) at 4 Versailles (7-3)

12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) at 5 Williamsburg (8-2)

11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)

10 Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4)

9 North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) at 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)

Division VII

Region 25

16 Fairport Harding (4-6) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School

15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at 2 Lowellville (10-0)

14 Windham (4-5) at 3 Danville (8-2)

13 Greenwich South Central (4-6) at 4 Salineville Southern (9-1)

12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)

11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-4) at 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4)

10 Lucas (4-6) at 7 Toronto (7-3)

9 Vienna Mathews (8-2) at 8 New Middletown Springfield (6-4)

Region 26

16 Edon (5-5) at 1 McComb (9-1)

15 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 2 Antwerp (10-0)

14 Pioneer North Central (6-4) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0)

13 Tiffin Calvert (6-4) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (6-4)

12 Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at 5 Arlington (9-1)

11 Edgerton (7-3) at 6 Gibsonburg (8-2)

10 Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at 7 Defiance Ayersville (7-3)

9 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-2)

Region 27

16 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) at 1 Newark Catholic (7-1)

15 Corning Miller (3-7) at 2 Hannibal River (9-1)

14 New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (9-1)

13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)

11 Crown City South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-5)

10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (5-5) at 7 Bridgeport (5-5)

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Franklin Furnace Green (6-4)

Region 28

16 Cincinnati Riverview East Academy (3-6) at 1 Ansonia (9-1)

15 St. Henry (2-8) at 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)

14 Lockland (2-7) at 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

13 Sidney Lehman Catholic (4-6) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (7-3)

12 Cedarville (4-5) at 5 New Bremen (7-3)

11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 6 Minster (6-4)

10 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (5-5) at 7 South Charleston Southeastern (6-4)

9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at 8 Springfield Catholic Central (6-4)

OHSAA Football Final Computer Ratings – Oct. 23, 2022

Top 16 schools from each region qualified for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) 45.1951, 2. Medina (9-1) 24.8914, 3. Mentor (6-3) 23.2339, 4. Cleveland Heights (9-1) 22.9247, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-3) 22.0123, 6. Canton McKinley (5-5) 20.549, 7. Wadsworth (6-4) 17.65, 8. Massillon Jackson (5-5) 15.85, 9. Berea-Midpark (5-5) 13.05, 10. Elyria (5-5) 10.5, 11. Canton GlenOak (4-6) 10.4813, 12. Cle. John Marshall (6-4) 9.613, 13. Lorain (3-7) 8.1, 14. Brunswick (3-7) 6.1424, 15. Strongsville (3-7) 4.8803, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) 1.2, 17. Euclid (1-9) 0.65

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Jerome (8-2) 34.9, 2. Springfield (8-1) 34.5999, 3. Centerville (8-2) 32.5232, 4. Perrysburg (9-1) 28.45, 5. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-3) 25.5, 6. Dublin Coffman (7-3) 24.25, 7. Kettering Fairmont (7-3) 23.6888, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5) 22.6944, 9. Tol. Whitmer (7-3) 21.85, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-4) 21.6778, 11. Marysville (6-4) 20.6, 12. Delaware Hayes (7-3) 17.7, 13. Findlay (5-5) 13.85, 14. Clayton Northmont (5-5) 12.797, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-6) 12.75, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-6) 12.5, 17. Miamisburg (4-6) 7.2985, 18. Beavercreek (2-8) 4.2318

Region 3 – 1. Gahanna Lincoln (9-1) 36.7, 2. Upper Arlington (8-2) 26.35, 3. New Albany (7-3) 23.3894, 4. Pickerington Central (7-3) 21.75, 5. Pickerington North (6-4) 21.0722, 6. Grove City (6-4) 20.25, 7. Hilliard Darby (5-5) 18.9, 8. Thomas Worthington (6-4) 18.4975, 9. Hilliard Bradley (4-6) 15.5, 10. Westerville Central (4-6) 13.9, 11. Hilliard Davidson (4-6) 12.752, 12. Groveport-Madison (5-5) 12.45, 13. Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) 9.5712, 14. Westerville North (3-7) 8.1, 15. Reynoldsburg (3-7) 6.9, 16. Lancaster (2-8) 5.7, 17. Galloway Westland (2-8) 3.9778, 18. Newark (2-8) 2.25

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (9-1) 40.0661, 2. Cin. Elder (8-2) 35.5701, 3. West Chester Lakota West (10-0) 35.25, 4. Springboro (7-3) 27.3283, 5. Mason (8-2) 26.5, 6. Cin. Princeton (8-2) 24.4, 7. Milford (8-2) 23.6, 8. Fairfield (7-3) 20.05, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (4-6) 12.25, 10. Cin. Western Hills (5-5) 12.2439, 11. Cincinnati West Clermont (5-5) 11.1, 12. Cin. Colerain (4-6) 9.7717, 13. Cin. Oak Hills (5-5) 9.65, 14. Lebanon (4-6) 8, 15. Middletown (3-7) 7, 16. Hamilton (3-7) 6.9, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-7) 5.8, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-10) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-10) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1) 36.1023, 2. Painesville Riverside (9-1) 34.2768, 3. Hudson (10-0) 29.35, 4. Austintown-Fitch (9-1) 27.6088, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-3) 25.0265, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2) 21.0054, 7. Macedonia Nordonia (8-2) 20.35, 8. Barberton (6-4) 14.0561, 9. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 13.8964, 10. Garfield Hts. (7-3) 13.8, 11. Maple Hts. (6-4) 13.652, 12. Cle. John Hay (7-3) 12.7568, 13. Mayfield (6-4) 12.7347, 14. Solon (6-4) 12.5629, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) 9.25, 16. Willoughby South (4-6) 7.148, 17. Warren G. Harding (2-8) 6.2031, 18. Shaker Hts. (3-7) 6.1444, 19. Boardman (4-6) 5.7369, 20. Twinsburg (3-7) 5.35

Region 6 – 1. Avon (9-1) 33.202, 2. Medina Highland (10-0) 32.45, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (9-1) 27.65, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1) 27.45, 5. Olmsted Falls (8-2) 22.0717, 6. Avon Lake (8-2) 21.7878, 7. North Olmsted (7-3) 20.4, 8. Fremont Ross (6-4) 17.8, 9. North Royalton (6-4) 16.45, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (7-3) 16.2722, 11. Sylvania Southview (8-2) 15.95, 12. Tol. St. John’s (5-5) 15.3, 13. North Ridgeville (5-5) 14.8, 14. Ashland (6-4) 12, 15. Oregon Clay (5-5) 9.25, 16. Westlake (5-5) 8.4643, 17. Parma Normandy (5-5) 6.6389, 18. Sylvania Northview (4-6) 6.15, 19. Lakewood (3-7) 5.9929, 20. Tol. Start (4-6) 5.7343

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (8-1) 37.3235, 2. Uniontown Lake (9-1) 32.1, 3. Westerville South (9-1) 29.9, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2) 23.1379, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2) 22.6798, 6. North Canton Hoover (7-3) 19.9663, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 18.2778, 8. Cols. Independence (7-2) 18.2537, 9. Canal Winchester (6-4) 17.75, 10. Dover (5-5) 16.3816, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-5) 14.2367, 12. Green (4-6) 13.55, 13. Cols. Northland (5-4) 12.8052, 14. Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) 12.2, 15. Dublin Scioto (4-6) 10.9, 16. Massillon Perry (4-6) 10.7036, 17. Ashville Teays Valley (5-5) 10.2773, 18. Cols. St. Charles (4-6) 9.7031, 19. Wooster (4-6) 9.65, 20. Logan (4-6) 8.65

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (10-0) 33.55, 2. Xenia (10-0) 29.4359, 3. Trenton Edgewood (9-1) 26.45, 4. Kings Mills Kings (9-1) 24.2, 5. Cin. Withrow (7-3) 20.6316, 6. Piqua (8-2) 18.2724, 7. Troy (7-3) 14.7581, 8. Cin. Northwest (6-4) 13.35, 9. Hamilton Ross (5-5) 11.75, 10. Cin. Anderson (5-5) 10.55, 11. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 7.5, 12. Loveland (4-6) 7.45, 13. Sidney (4-6) 6.2399, 14. Lima Senior (3-7) 5.55, 15. Morrow Little Miami (3-7) 5.25, 16. Cin. LaSalle (1-8) 3.781, 17. Harrison (1-9) 3.2, 18. Day. Belmont (2-7) 2.3636, 19. Fairborn (2-8) 2.2111, 20. Oxford Talawanda (1-9) 1.25

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (8-1) 30.6032, 2. Canfield (8-1) 27.0982, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (8-2) 26.552, 4. Hunting Valley University School (8-1) 21.8813, 5. Youngstown Chaney (9-1) 21.4662, 6. Tallmadge (8-2) 19.8, 7. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-3) 18.4, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (8-1) 18.0536, 9. Geneva (7-3) 17.75, 10. Aurora (7-3) 17, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) 16.9842, 12. Alliance (8-2) 16.6258, 13. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) 16.3247, 14. Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) 16.2793, 15. New Philadelphia (6-4) 15.85, 16. Akron East (6-4) 13.8083, 17. Painesville Harvey (5-5) 10.85, 18. Louisville (3-7) 8.7418, 19. Bedford (3-7) 8.3157, 20. Kent Roosevelt (3-7) 5.3

Region 10 – 1. Parma Hts. Holy Name (7-2) 27.1111, 2. Tiffin Columbian (8-2) 23.75, 3. Clyde (7-3) 20.9202, 4. Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2) 20.9, 5. Mansfield Senior (8-2) 20.8626, 6. Norton (8-2) 19.5025, 7. Medina Buckeye (7-3) 18.797, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1) 17.2323, 9. Tol. Scott (8-2) 15.8276, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) 12.1434, 11. Bay Village Bay (5-5) 11.7899, 12. Ontario (6-4) 11.4, 13. Defiance (6-4) 10.75, 14. Oberlin Firelands (7-3) 10.45, 15. Rocky River (4-6) 10.05, 16. Copley (3-7) 5.3, 17. Lexington (3-7) 5.1, 18. Richfield Revere (3-7) 4.7, 19. Sandusky (3-7) 4.5778, 20. Cle. Lincoln West (3-5) 4.3015

Region 11 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (9-1) 28.55, 2. Jackson (8-2) 28.45, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (9-1) 27.0813, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2) 25.9677, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-1) 24.498, 6. London (7-3) 24.4081, 7. Granville (8-2) 23.8, 8. Cols. South (8-1) 22.9377, 9. Washington C.H. Washington (8-2) 21.4732, 10. Bellefontaine (8-2) 21.2, 11. Chillicothe (7-3) 20.25, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (6-3) 15.3686, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) 13.7, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-3) 12.3889, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-6) 9.5, 16. Circleville (5-5) 6.4429, 17. Zanesville (3-7) 6.15, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-6) 6.0237, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-7) 4.6, 20. Marietta (2-8) 3.7842

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (10-0) 36.5106, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (9-1) 26.95, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1) 26.7657, 4. Wapakoneta (9-1) 25.05, 5. Bellbrook (8-2) 20.7, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-4) 18.1969, 7. Cin. Hughes (6-3) 16.7759, 8. New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4) 15.3, 9. New Richmond (7-3) 14.7086, 10. Monroe (6-4) 12.55, 11. Trotwood-Madison (6-4) 12.5367, 12. Celina (6-4) 11.55, 13. Wilmington (5-5) 10.5788, 14. Hillsboro (4-6) 9, 15. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-5) 8.45, 16. Cin. Woodward (5-5) 7.6564, 17. Franklin (3-7) 5.95, 18. Lima Shawnee (4-6) 5.4, 19. Vandalia Butler (3-7) 5.1843, 20. Day. Oakwood (3-7) 4.5643

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (9-1) 25.6704, 2. Lisbon Beaver (8-2) 20.9713, 3. Girard (7-3) 19.1566, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (7-3) 18.55, 5. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3) 17.25, 6. Jefferson Area (7-3) 17.15, 7. Canton South (7-3) 16.35, 8. Struthers (6-4) 14.7388, 9. Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) 13.55, 10. Salem (6-4) 13.102, 11. Poland Seminary (5-5) 12.9545, 12. Streetsboro (6-4) 12.85, 13. Akron Buchtel (5-4) 12.4268, 14. Hubbard (6-4) 9.9202, 15. Akron Coventry (5-5) 9.65, 16. Mogadore Field (4-6) 7.9309, 17. Mentor Lake Cath. (3-7) 5.8237, 18. Ravenna (3-7) 4.35, 19. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-6) 4.2165, 20. Niles McKinley (2-8) 3.85

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (9-0) 36.3242, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (10-0) 29.15, 3. Sandusky Perkins (9-1) 29.0378, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-2) 25.3153, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (9-1) 23.7, 6. Van Wert (9-1) 23.1, 7. St. Marys Memorial (8-2) 19.35, 8. Bellevue (6-4) 15.4737, 9. Galion (6-4) 14.2, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) 13.8747, 11. Wauseon (6-4) 11.25, 12. Upper Sandusky (5-5) 9.9, 13. Bryan (6-4) 9.55, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-5) 9.05, 15. Shelby (5-5) 8.5, 16. Napoleon (4-6) 7.35, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-6) 6.6, 18. Rossford (4-6) 3.95, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-8) 2.0917, 20. Fostoria (2-8) 1.6

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (8-2) 28.9075, 2. Steubenville (8-2) 27.4899, 3. Cols. East (8-1) 22.3457, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3) 20.5469, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-2) 19.9245, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (8-2) 18.3424, 7. New Lexington (8-2) 18.1, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-3) 17.0355, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 12.4713, 10. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-6) 12.1015, 11. Cambridge (7-3) 12.0369, 12. Newark Licking Valley (5-5) 11.35, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) 11.1, 14. McArthur Vinton County (6-4) 11, 15. Carrollton (7-3) 10.7938, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) 10.35, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-5) 9.1312, 18. Vincent Warren (4-6) 8.3211, 19. Zanesville Maysville (5-5) 7, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-5) 6.4798

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 25.253, 2. Cin. Taft (8-2) 20.4194, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3) 18.7, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (9-1) 18.65, 5. Urbana (8-2) 17.5369, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-5) 13.3, 7. Reading (7-3) 13.1495, 8. Springfield Shawnee (6-4) 13.1, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) 12.7421, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) 12, 11. Day. Northridge (7-2) 11.6473, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (5-5) 11.6, 13. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-5) 11.5379, 14. Eaton (6-4) 11.45, 15. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-5) 10.4854, 16. Waverly (5-5) 10.1788, 17. Greenfield McClain (4-6) 8.45, 18. Cleves Taylor (4-6) 7.85, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (3-7) 6.8, 20. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 6.7222

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (10-0) 31.7197, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0) 25.5, 3. Perry (8-2) 21.95, 4. Richmond Edison (10-0) 18.4419, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-3) 18.3, 6. Navarre Fairless (8-2) 16.35, 7. Burton Berkshire (7-3) 14.7672, 8. Conneaut (8-2) 14.3263, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) 14.0201, 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) 13.05, 11. Orrville (6-4) 12.3, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) 8.984, 13. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) 8.3224, 14. Wooster Triway (4-6) 7.7, 15. Smithville (6-4) 6.8867, 16. Youngstown Liberty (4-5) 5.8333, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-6) 5.15, 18. Warren Champion (3-7) 4.7417, 19. Cortland Lakeview (3-7) 4.3803, 20. Mantua Crestwood (4-6) 4.1737

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (10-0) 27.5, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1) 20.15, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (10-0) 20.15, 4. Coldwater (9-1) 19.6, 5. Huron (8-2) 19.1, 6. Oak Harbor (9-1) 18.8439, 7. Marengo Highland (7-3) 18.3, 8. Archbold (8-2) 16.55, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-3) 14.6918, 10. Defiance Tinora (7-3) 13.9, 11. Genoa Area (6-4) 13.25, 12. Milan Edison (6-4) 13, 13. Richwood North Union (7-3) 12.05, 14. Fredericktown (6-4) 9.9, 15. Delta (5-5) 9.7768, 16. Port Clinton (5-5) 8.1, 17. Tontogany Otsego (6-4) 7.85, 18. Bluffton (5-5) 7.3, 19. Willard (5-5) 7.15, 20. Northwood (5-5) 5.5864

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (10-0) 32.9828, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (10-0) 28.6417, 3. Barnesville (10-0) 21.8783, 4. Centerburg (9-1) 20.9, 5. Portsmouth West (9-1) 20.3, 6. Wheelersburg (7-3) 16.4813, 7. Proctorville Fairland (7-3) 15, 8. Belmont Union Local (5-4) 14.2416, 9. Portsmouth (6-4) 13.9276, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) 12.4354, 11. Heath (6-4) 10.9928, 12. McDermott Northwest (7-3) 10.7818, 13. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-5) 9.0613, 14. Piketon (6-4) 8.6, 15. Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) 8.3045, 16. Minford (6-4) 8, 17. Utica (3-7) 6.0939, 18. Albany Alexander (5-5) 5.8359, 19. South Point (3-7) 5.45, 20. Bidwell River Valley (3-7) 2.9867

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (9-1) 27.0747, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (9-0) 25.2884, 3. Springfield Northeastern (10-0) 24.55, 4. Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0) 23.9, 5. Cin. Madeira (9-1) 20.2, 6. Brookville (9-1) 19.3, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (9-1) 18.146, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-4) 13.1146, 9. Blanchester (7-3) 12.997, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) 12.8333, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-4) 11.3479, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (7-3) 10.8553, 13. Cin. Clark Montessori (6-3) 9.098, 14. Waynesville (3-7) 7.8, 15. Springfield Greenon (4-6) 6.651, 16. Carlisle (4-6) 6.649, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-7) 5.6888, 18. Cin. North College Hill (2-6) 5.4263, 19. Cin. Mariemont (3-7) 4, 20. Norwood (2-8) 3.7082

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (10-0) 29.35, 2. Mogadore (8-0) 23.4046, 3. Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) 18.3333, 4. Dalton (8-2) 17.85, 5. Brookfield (9-1) 17.5786, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-2) 15.2222, 7. Canton Central Cath. (6-4) 13.9224, 8. Rootstown (7-3) 12.5245, 9. Hanoverton United (8-2) 12.2268, 10. Mineral Ridge (8-2) 11.65, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) 10.1808, 12. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) 8.3388, 13. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) 7.5, 14. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) 6.599, 15. Ravenna Southeast (4-5) 6.0315, 16. Independence (4-6) 5.9722, 17. Columbiana Crestview (4-5) 5.8333, 18. Brooklyn (3-7) 3.6896, 19. Massillon Tuslaw (3-7) 3.65, 20. Doylestown Chippewa (2-8) 3.35

Region 22 – 1. Carey (10-0) 24.4, 2. Ashland Crestview (10-0) 22.1, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (10-0) 20.7, 4. West Salem Northwestern (8-2) 18.85, 5. Columbus Grove (8-2) 17.15, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-2) 17.15, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (8-1) 16.9838, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2) 13.55, 9. Castalia Margaretta (8-2) 12.999, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) 12.6, 11. Attica Seneca East (7-3) 11.85, 12. Sullivan Black River (6-4) 11, 13. Collins Western Reserve (6-4) 10.25, 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-4) 7.85, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) 7.15, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) 6.75, 17. Metamora Evergreen (3-7) 3.4732, 18. Wellington (3-7) 3.25, 19. Van Buren (3-7) 2.8, 20. Bucyrus Wynford (2-8) 2.5

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) 27.1723, 2. Nelsonville-York (9-1) 16.7531, 3. Bellaire (6-4) 14.843, 4. Newcomerstown (8-2) 14.1, 5. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4) 13.55, 6. Worthington Christian (7-3) 12.75, 7. Loudonville (6-4) 12, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4) 11.5924, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) 11.55, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) 11.25, 11. Mount Gilead (6-4) 10.8, 12. Malvern (8-2) 10.5758, 13. West Jefferson (4-6) 9.0242, 14. Galion Northmor (5-5) 7.2, 15. Grove City Christian (5-5) 5.1354, 16. Marion Elgin (5-5) 4.95, 17. Glouster Trimble (3-7) 4.0293, 18. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-7) 3.65, 19. Martins Ferry (4-6) 3.2688, 20. Grandview Hts. (2-8) 2.7708

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) 28.55, 2. Harrod Allen East (9-1) 18.55, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (9-1) 17.8944, 4. Versailles (7-3) 16.05, 5. Williamsburg (8-2) 15.4408, 6. Cin. Country Day (8-1) 14.9444, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4) 12.95, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-5) 10.4333, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) 8.6202, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) 8.6, 11. Beaver Eastern (4-6) 8.3687, 12. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) 8.3601, 13. New Paris National Trail (6-4) 8.0112, 14. Cin. Deer Park (5-5) 7.3005, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-7) 5.8, 16. Anna (4-6) 4.7, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-5) 4.2958, 18. Frankfort Adena (3-7) 4.2, 19. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-6) 4.05, 20. Rockford Parkway (2-8) 3.7

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) 23.1916, 2. Lowellville (10-0) 18.6, 3. Danville (8-2) 17, 4. Salineville Southern (9-1) 15.7727, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (7-3) 14.05, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) 13.85, 7. Toronto (7-3) 11.45, 8. New Middletown Springfield (6-4) 11.35, 9. Vienna Mathews (8-2) 10.6947, 10. Lucas (4-6) 9.1742, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-4) 8.5583, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) 6.9546, 13. Greenwich South Central (4-6) 6.6, 14. Windham (4-5) 5.3928, 15. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-7) 5.3125, 16. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (4-6) 4.5691, 17. East Canton (4-6) 4.5102, 18. Wellsville (4-6) 4.2551, 19. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-7) 3.9783, 20. McDonald (3-7) 3.3217

Region 26 – 1. McComb (9-1) 19.95, 2. Antwerp (10-0) 18.5, 3. Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0) 16.9, 4. Lima Central Cath. (6-4) 16.0313, 5. Arlington (9-1) 13.85, 6. Gibsonburg (8-2) 13.6056, 7. Defiance Ayersville (7-3) 13.6, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-2) 11, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) 10.65, 10. Delphos Jefferson (6-4) 9.25, 11. Edgerton (7-3) 9.1, 12. Delphos St. John’s (4-6) 8.75, 13. Tiffin Calvert (6-4) 8.3, 14. Pioneer North Central (6-4) 8.0395, 15. Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) 7.8, 16. Edon (5-5) 6.849, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (4-6) 6.1, 18. Convoy Crestview (4-6) 5.45, 19. Ada (3-7) 5.35, 20. Leipsic (4-6) 4.75

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (7-1) 21.5, 2. Hannibal River (9-1) 15.1063, 3. Caldwell (9-1) 12.7934, 4. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 12.2857, 5. Waterford (7-3) 10.9505, 6. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-5) 7.5747, 7. Bridgeport (5-5) 7.5027, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (6-4) 7.202, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) 6.8505, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-5) 5.7394, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-6) 5.4604, 12. Racine Southern (4-6) 4.4708, 13. Shadyside (3-7) 3.7542, 14. New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) 2.9947, 15. Corning Miller (3-7) 2.8677, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) 2.1611, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-8) 2.0366, 18. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-8) 1.8724, 19. Beallsville (2-8) 1.5235, 20. Manchester (1-7) 0.8805

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (9-1) 19.2066, 2. Fort Loramie (8-2) 17.1129, 3. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 14.1778, 4. DeGraff Riverside (7-3) 13.052, 5. New Bremen (7-3) 12.05, 6. Minster (6-4) 10.4, 7. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (6-4) 9.8253, 8. Springfield Cath. Central (6-4) 8.4111, 9. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) 7.7801, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (5-5) 7.6655, 11. Fort Recovery (3-7) 7.3, 12. Cedarville (4-5) 6.9444, 13. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-6) 3.4974, 14. Lockland (2-7) 2.5635, 15. St. Henry (2-8) 2.3995, 16. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (3-6) 1.755, 17. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-8) 1.154, 18. Troy Christian (1-9) 0.7684, 19. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-9) 0.4