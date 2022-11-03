OHSAA Football Playoffs Seed Results For Round One

Photo: Twitter.com/1480WHBC

OHSAA playoffs seed results for week one are are in with relatively few surprises. Plenty of people have expressed their distaste for the expanded version of the OHSAA playoffs, where 16 teams from each region make the second season. Most complaints have been the unbalanced match ups created, where teams with losing records end up playing state powerhouses. Where teams get seeded matters especially after taking a look at the numbers that came out of round one of the OHSAA football playoffs. Beyond just Stark County high school football, here’s your OHSAA playoff seed results after round one.

At a glance:

28 1-seeds advanced

One 2-seed and one 3-seed were defeated in round one of the OHSAA playoffs

9-seeds and 10-seeds went a combined 31-25 on the road

The home teams went for a combined record of 178-46

OHSAA playoffs seed results combined:

1-seeds: 28-0

2-seeds: 27-1

3-seeds: 27-1

4-seeds: 21-7

5-seeds: 26-2

6-seeds: 24-4

7-seeds: 13-15

8-seeds: 12-16

9-seeds: 16-12

10-seeds: 15-13

11-seeds: 4-24

12-seeds: 2-26

13-seeds: 7-21

14-seeds: 1-27

15-seeds: 1-27

16-seeds: 0-28

The Akron Buchtel Griffins are heading to Canal Fulton to take on the Northwest Indians in your Mix 94.1 and 1480 WHBC game of the week.