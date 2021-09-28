OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Through Week 6

Division I
Region 1 – 1. Medina (6-0-0) 15.9, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (5-0-0) 15.4701, 3. Jackson (6-0-0) 14.553, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1-0) 12.7333, 5. Strongsville (4-2-0) 10.2667, 6. Brunswick (4-2-0) 9.7279, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-2-0) 9.2719, 8. Berea-Midpark (4-2-0) 9.25, 9. McKinley (3-3-0) 9.1944, 10. Cleveland Heights (5-1-0) 8.6333, 11. Mentor (3-3-0) 8.2412, 12. Elyria (3-3-0) 6.6333, 13. Solon (2-4-0) 3.2568, 14. GlenOak (1-4-0) 1.9818, 15. Shaker Hts. (1-4-0) 1.825, 16. Euclid (0-6-0) 0, 16. Lorain (0-6-0) 0
Region 2 – 1. Marysville (5-0-0) 17.1742, 2. Springfield (5-0-0) 16.6247, 3. Centerville (5-1-0) 13.943, 4. Dublin Jerome (5-1-0) 12.8393, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-2-0) 10.7172, 6. Tol. Whitmer (5-1-0) 10.5748, 7. Findlay (3-3-0) 8.7167, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2-0) 8.6458, 9. Kettering Fairmont (4-2-0) 7.9823, 10. Perrysburg (4-2-0) 7.8409, 11. Dublin Coffman (2-4-0) 6.6667, 12. Springboro (3-2-0) 6.4556, 13. Miamisburg (4-2-0) 6.2998, 14. Clayton Northmont (2-3-0) 4.6713, 15. Delaware Hayes (2-4-0) 4.3914, 16. Tol. Start (1-5-0) 0.9167, 17. Beavercreek (0-6-0) 0, 17. Middletown (0-6-0) 0
Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (6-0-0) 14.6641, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1-0) 13.6875, 3. New Albany (6-0-0) 11.7925, 4. Pickerington Central (5-1-0) 11.7619, 5. Hilliard Darby (4-2-0) 10.7604, 6. Pickerington North (5-1-0) 10.6458, 7. Hilliard Davidson (5-1-0) 8.3622, 8. Westerville North (3-3-0) 7.0919, 9. Lancaster (2-4-0) 5.1641, 10. Hilliard Bradley (2-4-0) 5.0425, 11. Groveport-Madison (2-4-0) 4.6875, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-3-0) 4.1412, 13. Galloway Westland (2-3-0) 3.9535, 14. Thomas Worthington (2-3-0) 3.9045, 15. Westerville Central (1-4-0) 3.2444, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-4-0) 2.6889, 17. Grove City (0-5-0) 0, 17. Newark (0-6-0) 0, 17. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-6-0) 0
Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-0-0) 19.6313, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-1-0) 17.3273, 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-1-0) 11.8452, 4. West Chester Lakota West (5-1-0) 11.284, 5. Cin. Princeton (5-1-0) 10.9571, 6. Milford (4-2-0) 10.75, 7. Cin. Colerain (4-2-0) 7.5657, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-3-0) 5.1364, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-4-0) 4.2126, 10. Mason (2-4-0) 4.1565, 11. Fairfield (2-3-0) 3.3386, 12. Cin. Elder (1-4-0) 3.2455, 13. Hamilton (1-3-0) 2.4478, 14. Cin. Western Hills (1-2-0) 1.5, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-5-0) 1.0833, 16. Lebanon (0-5-0) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-6-0) 0
Division II
Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (5-0-0) 17.2045, 2. Willoughby South (6-0-0) 15.0076, 3. Macedonia Nordonia (5-1-0) 10.3333, 4. Hudson (6-0-0) 10.2667, 5. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-2-0) 8.5149, 6. Maple Hts. (4-1-0) 6.9034, 7. Austintown-Fitch (3-2-0) 6.5955, 8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4-2-0) 6.4342, 9. Boardman (4-2-0) 6.2835, 10. Lyndhurst Brush (4-2-0) 6.2399, 11. Painesville Riverside (4-2-0) 5.0783, 12. Bedford (3-3-0) 4.8333, 13. Warren G. Harding (2-4-0) 4.1293, 14. Eastlake North (3-3-0) 4.0667, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-3-0) 4.0464, 16. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-3-0) 3.55, 17. Cle. John Hay (2-4-0) 3.451, 18. Akron Ellet (2-3-0) 2.8618, 19. Twinsburg (1-5-0) 2.7167, 20. Hunting Valley University School (1-4-0) 2.5471
Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (5-1-0) 15.1833, 2. Fremont Ross (5-1-0) 11.8667, 3. Avon Lake (4-2-0) 11.75, 4. Avon (4-2-0) 11.65, 5. Barberton (5-1-0) 10.75, 6. North Olmsted (5-1-0) 10.3232, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1-0) 10.2833, 8. North Royalton (4-2-0) 9.7167, 9. Tol. Central Cath. (4-2-0) 9.1667, 10. Lakewood (4-2-0) 8.8465, 11. Cle. Rhodes (3-2-0) 7.6449, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-3-0) 7.5562, 13. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-3-0) 6.7167, 14. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-2-0) 6.6793, 15. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2-0) 6.5337, 16. North Ridgeville (3-3-0) 5.398, 17. Grafton Midview (2-4-0) 4.4, 18. Sylvania Northview (4-2-0) 4.3056, 19. Oregon Clay (2-4-0) 4.1894, 20. Westlake (2-4-0) 3.9375
Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-0-0) 13.0521, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-1-0) 11.2333, 3. Westerville South (3-2-0) 9.8111, 4. Dublin Scioto (4-2-0) 9.4405, 5. Green (4-2-0) 9.3384, 6. Canal Winchester (4-2-0) 8.5034, 7. Massillon (4-2-0) 8.3854, 8. Hoover (4-2-0) 8.2929, 9. Lake (4-1-0) 7.1281, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2-0) 5.0318, 11. Marion Harding (3-3-0) 5.0167, 12. Wooster (3-3-0) 3.6833, 13. Worthington Kilbourne (2-4-0) 3.2689, 14. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-3-0) 3.1566, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-4-0) 2.8299, 16. Cols. St. Charles (1-5-0) 2.7908, 17. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3-0) 2.7674, 18. Perry (2-4-0) 2.4333, 19. Cols. Independence (2-4-0) 2, 20. Logan (1-4-0) 1.6056
Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (6-0-0) 14.3636, 2. Cin. LaSalle (4-1-0) 14.1011, 3. Piqua (5-0-0) 12.1176, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (6-0-0) 12, 5. Cin. Turpin (5-1-0) 10.1, 6. Cin. Anderson (4-2-0) 8.7449, 7. Cin. Withrow (5-1-0) 8.0833, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (4-2-0) 7.9811, 9. Trenton Edgewood (3-2-0) 7.8556, 10. Troy (3-2-0) 6.8353, 11. Lima Senior (3-2-0) 6.3273, 12. Xenia (3-2-0) 4.9636, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-2-0) 4.6636, 14. Morrow Little Miami (3-3-0) 4.1288, 15. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-3-0) 4.0952, 16. Sidney (2-4-0) 4.0498, 17. Harrison (2-3-0) 3.6218, 18. Day. Belmont (1-3-0) 3.3929, 19. Cols. Briggs (1-3-0) 2.2595, 20. Loveland (1-5-0) 1.7333
Division III
Region 9 – 1. Chardon (6-0-0) 15.096, 2. Dover (5-0-0) 13.4111, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-1-0) 13.0167, 4. Aurora (6-0-0) 12.7833, 5. Steubenville (5-1-0) 12.4557, 6. Hubbard (6-0-0) 11.8167, 7. Streetsboro (4-1-0) 10.8854, 8. Canfield (5-1-0) 10.4158, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (4-2-0) 9.0313, 10. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-2-0) 8.8248, 11. Tallmadge (4-2-0) 7.8316, 12. New Philadelphia (4-2-0) 6.5303, 13. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-3-0) 6.3167, 14. Ravenna (3-3-0) 5.5374, 15. Niles McKinley (3-2-0) 4.8854, 16. Alliance (2-4-0) 4.2687, 17. Warren Howland (2-4-0) 4.1332, 18. Painesville Harvey (3-3-0) 3.6771, 19. Youngstown Chaney (2-3-0) 2.6056, 20. Geneva (2-4-0) 2.4456
Region 10 – 1. Norton (6-0-0) 14.2706, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (6-0-0) 13.8027, 3. Rocky River (4-2-0) 9.9796, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2-0) 9.5833, 5. Medina Buckeye (4-2-0) 9.5017, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-1-0) 8.6919, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-2-0) 8.45, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-3-0) 7.8114, 9. Bay Village Bay (3-2-0) 7.6573, 10. Caledonia River Valley (4-2-0) 7.1412, 11. Copley (3-3-0) 4.8, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-3-0) 4.5841, 13. Cle. Central Cath. (2-3-0) 4.1391, 14. Lexington (2-4-0) 3.3833, 15. Ashland (2-4-0) 2.5799, 16. Cle. Collinwood (1-2-0) 2.558, 17. Sylvania Southview (2-4-0) 2.3759, 18. Cle. John F. Kennedy (1-4-0) 2.2791, 19. Defiance (2-4-0) 2.2167, 20. Sandusky (2-4-0) 2.0833
Region 11 – 1. Granville (5-0-0) 13.4759, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-1-0) 12.1718, 3. Bellefontaine (5-1-0) 10.7, 4. Jackson (4-2-0) 9.7626, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1-0) 9.5515, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2-0) 9.4167, 7. Thornville Sheridan (5-1-0) 8.386, 8. London (4-2-0) 7.7534, 9. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-2-0) 7.716, 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-2-0) 7.2058, 11. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-1-0) 7.0769, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2-0) 6.6759, 13. Zanesville (3-2-0) 6.5955, 14. Cols. South (4-2-0) 6.2544, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3-0) 5.846, 16. Cols. Beechcroft (3-3-0) 4.7723, 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder (2-4-0) 3.8333, 18. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-4-0) 3.7348, 19. Marietta (3-3-0) 3.4583, 20. Chillicothe (2-3-0) 3.0322
Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0-0) 15.9394, 2. Bellbrook (4-2-0) 12.1667, 3. Monroe (5-1-0) 12.0051, 4. Hamilton Ross (4-1-0) 11.5222, 5. St. Marys Memorial (4-2-0) 11.1333, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-1-0) 10.6458, 7. Wapakoneta (4-2-0) 9.0167, 8. Lima Shawnee (4-2-0) 8.8667, 9. Cin. Hughes (4-0-0) 8.2062, 10. Franklin (4-2-0) 7.6061, 11. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-2-0) 6.5126, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2-2-0) 6.4193, 13. Elida (4-2-0) 5.55, 14. Cin. Northwest (3-3-0) 4.7075, 15. Vandalia Butler (2-3-0) 4.2295, 16. Day. Dunbar (2-2-0) 4.2025, 17. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-4-0) 3.9583, 18. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-4-0) 3.3662, 19. Cin. Woodward (2-3-0) 3.1524, 20. Greenville (2-4-0) 2
Division IV
Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (6-0-0) 11.9337, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1-0) 11.7727, 3. Perry (5-1-0) 10.5758, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1-0) 10.0955, 5. Fairless (6-0-0) 9.6667, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1-0) 8.9968, 7. Salem (5-1-0) 8.4924, 8. Girard (4-2-0) 7.3639, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2-0) 7.3231, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2-0) 6.5172, 11. Canton South (4-2-0) 6.1086, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3-0) 5.8229, 13. Poland Seminary (3-3-0) 5.5278, 14. Chagrin Falls (3-3-0) 4.3231, 15. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-3-0) 4.2895, 16. Northwest (3-3-0) 3.8667, 17. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3-0) 3.4921, 18. East Cle. Shaw (2-4-0) 3.3677, 19. Struthers (3-3-0) 3.1684, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-5-0) 2.8041
Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (5-1-0) 11.6833, 2. Bellevue (5-1-0) 11.25, 3. Van Wert (5-1-0) 10.7833, 4. Port Clinton (5-1-0) 10.0227, 5. Clyde (4-2-0) 9.55, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-2-0) 9.2424, 7. Shelby (5-1-0) 8.8554, 8. Tol. Scott (5-1-0) 8.7424, 9. Wooster Triway (4-0-0) 8.4375, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1-0) 8.0799, 11. LaGrange Keystone (4-1-0) 7.2222, 12. Galion (3-3-0) 5.9167, 13. Wauseon (4-2-0) 4.9667, 14. Rossford (3-3-0) 4.35, 15. Huron (3-3-0) 4.3167, 16. Bryan (3-3-0) 4.2, 17. Oberlin Firelands (3-3-0) 4.1869, 18. Upper Sandusky (3-3-0) 4.0333, 19. Milan Edison (2-4-0) 3.05, 20. Sheffield Brookside (2-3-0) 2.425
Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-0-0) 12.7955, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0-0) 12.5625, 3. St. Clairsville (5-1-0) 9.6974, 4. Carrollton (5-1-0) 9.5859, 5. New Concord John Glenn (3-2-0) 9.1111, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1-0) 8.6818, 7. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-1-0) 7.5521, 8. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2-0) 7.4014, 9. Belmont Union Local (4-1-0) 6.9047, 10. Cambridge (4-2-0) 6.4643, 11. Sparta Highland (4-2-0) 6.4369, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-1-0) 6.1596, 13. Heath (4-2-0) 6.0051, 14. Newark Licking Valley (2-3-0) 5.6079, 15. Circleville Logan Elm (3-3-0) 5.4261, 16. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1-0) 5.2451, 17. Zanesville Maysville (3-3-0) 4.9218, 18. Cols. East (3-2-0) 3.9977, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4-0) 3.8557, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4-0) 3.0952
Region 16 – 1. Eaton (6-0-0) 12.9444, 2. Cin. Wyoming (6-0-0) 11.9762, 3. Waverly (5-0-0) 11.8225, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (6-0-0) 11.2058, 5. Bethel-Tate (4-1-0) 9.0545, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1-0) 8.2079, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (3-2-0) 7.6315, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (5-1-0) 7.4833, 9. St. Paris Graham Local (3-2-0) 7.3573, 10. Greenfield McClain (4-1-0) 6.7885, 11. Day. Northridge (4-2-0) 6.1333, 12. Germantown Valley View (3-3-0) 5.3636, 13. Cin. Indian Hill (2-4-0) 5.2702, 14. Day. Oakwood (2-4-0) 5.2167, 15. Waynesville (4-2-0) 5.0884, 16. Cleves Taylor (3-3-0) 4.9728, 17. Hillsboro (3-3-0) 4.8409, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-3-0) 4.0333, 19. Cin. Shroder (2-2-0) 3.8417, 20. Urbana (1-5-0) 2.4495
Division V
Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (5-0-0) 14.4667, 2. Canfield South Range (6-0-0) 13.3687, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0-0) 10.6818, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0-0) 10.6463, 5. Ravenna Southeast (6-0-0) 10.0935, 6. Bellaire (6-0-0) 9.932, 7. Sandy Valley (4-2-0) 5.9974, 8. Akron Manchester (4-2-0) 5.6395, 9. Richmond Edison (4-2-0) 5.5152, 10. Columbiana Crestview (3-3-0) 5.3163, 11. Rootstown (4-2-0) 5.2959, 12. Mantua Crestwood (2-3-0) 5.1333, 13. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-3-0) 4.95, 14. Jefferson Area (3-3-0) 4.7959, 15. Conneaut (3-3-0) 4.5658, 16. Youngstown Liberty (3-3-0) 3.7667, 17. Warrensville Hts. (2-4-0) 3.1272, 18. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-4-0) 2.7245, 19. Burton Berkshire (3-3-0) 2.4787, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-3-0) 1.9509
Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (6-0-0) 12.2228, 2. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2-0) 9.6667, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0-0) 9.1439, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-3-0) 8.8333, 5. Elyria Cath. (4-2-0) 8.5, 6. Richwood North Union (5-1-0) 7.5884, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1-0) 7.5591, 8. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-1-0) 7.5011, 9. Lima Bath (4-2-0) 6.6333, 10. Kansas Lakota (4-2-0) 6.4286, 11. Genoa Area (3-3-0) 5.7833, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (3-2-0) 5.3652, 13. Oak Harbor (4-2-0) 3.9, 14. Apple Creek Waynedale (3-3-0) 3.8359, 15. Bucyrus Wynford (3-3-0) 3.65, 16. Brooklyn (3-3-0) 3.3246, 17. Marion Pleasant (1-5-0) 2.7677, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-4-0) 2.4773, 19. Millbury Lake (2-4-0) 2.1065, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4-0) 1.8897
Region 19 – 1. Piketon (6-0-0) 12.8005, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0-0) 10.293, 3. Ironton (5-1-0) 9.5104, 4. Portsmouth (5-1-0) 9.4063, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1-0) 8.9415, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3-0) 7.2818, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2-0) 6.7833, 8. Wheelersburg (3-3-0) 6.6753, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2-0) 6.299, 10. Portsmouth West (3-3-0) 5.8588, 11. Minford (3-2-0) 5.6545, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2-0) 4.5426, 13. New Lexington (2-4-0) 4.0136, 14. Wellston (3-3-0) 3.951, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4-0) 3.619, 16. Coshocton (2-3-0) 3.5045, 17. McDermott Northwest (2-4-0) 3.1888, 18. Pomeroy Meigs (2-3-0) 2.9941, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-4-0) 2.85, 20. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.1994
Region 20 – 1. Cin. Mariemont (5-1-0) 9.7167, 2. Cin. Taft (3-2-0) 9.4921, 3. Brookville (5-1-0) 8.9833, 4. Reading (5-1-0) 8.2772, 5. Versailles (5-1-0) 7.7167, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-0-0) 7.3667, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2-0) 7.207, 8. Springfield Shawnee (4-2-0) 7.0333, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2-0) 6.2389, 10. Cin. Madeira (4-2-0) 6.2146, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2-0) 5.9896, 12. Williamsburg (4-2-0) 5.375, 13. Carlisle (3-3-0) 4.8333, 14. Day. Meadowdale (4-1-0) 4.1642, 15. Sabina East Clinton (3-3-0) 3.5782, 16. Springfield Greenon (3-2-0) 3.2778, 17. Blanchester (2-3-0) 2.8989, 18. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-3-0) 2.8644, 19. Cin. Finneytown (2-4-0) 1.7775, 20. London Madison Plains (1-5-0) 1.154
Division VI
Region 21 – 1. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0-0) 10.5204, 2. Mogadore (5-1-0) 10.1412, 3. New Middletown Springfield (5-1-0) 9.6793, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-1-0) 8.1565, 5. Brookfield (4-1-0) 7.1444, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-2-0) 6.311, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (4-2-0) 5.9486, 8. Creston Norwayne (4-2-0) 5.85, 9. Hanoverton United (4-1-0) 5.6941, 10. Central Cath. (2-4-0) 4.9672, 11. East Canton (2-2-0) 4.5949, 12. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-3-0) 4.2772, 13. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-3-0) 4.2449, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-1-0) 4.0195, 15. Wellington (3-3-0) 3.1412, 16. Newton Falls (2-4-0) 2.7333, 17. Rittman (2-3-0) 2.1977, 18. Mineral Ridge (2-4-0) 2.1414, 19. Oberlin (1-5-0) 2.0631, 20. Wickliffe (1-4-0) 1.725
Region 22 – 1. Archbold (6-0-0) 12.548, 2. Ashland Crestview (6-0-0) 10.8833, 3. Columbus Grove (6-0-0) 10.5, 4. Defiance Tinora (5-1-0) 9.3106, 5. Carey (5-1-0) 9.0561, 6. Gibsonburg (5-1-0) 7.4966, 7. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1-0) 7.3889, 8. Liberty Center (4-2-0) 7.3333, 9. Collins Western Reserve (5-1-0) 7.1717, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 5.7419, 11. Bluffton (4-2-0) 4.9596, 12. Delta (3-3-0) 3.8557, 13. Attica Seneca East (4-2-0) 3.8, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-2-0) 3.4167, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.6798, 16. Sherwood Fairview (2-4-0) 2.4, 17. Metamora Evergreen (2-4-0) 1.9716, 18. Northwood (2-2-0) 1.875, 19. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-4-0) 1.1667, 20. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-5-0) 1.0667
Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0-0) 11.4989, 2. West Jefferson (6-0-0) 10.75, 3. Proctorville Fairland (4-1-0) 9.2682, 4. Galion Northmor (6-0-0) 9.1582, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 9.093, 6. Barnesville (4-1-0) 6.9068, 7. KIPP Columbus (4-2-0) 5.5459, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-0-0) 5.3634, 9. Worthington Christian (4-1-0) 5.3157, 10. Lucasville Valley (4-2-0) 5.2576, 11. Johnstown Northridge (3-3-0) 4.2708, 12. Centerburg (3-2-0) 4.1614, 13. Fredericktown (3-3-0) 4.0833, 14. Nelsonville-York (3-3-0) 3.9688, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-3-0) 3.8229, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-3-0) 3.6636, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3-0) 3.6059, 18. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2-0) 3.0233, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (2-2-0) 2.8269, 20. Mount Gilead (2-4-0) 2.6641
Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (6-0-0) 8.6667, 2. Mechanicsburg (6-0-0) 8.3586, 3. Arcanum (6-0-0) 7.7619, 4. Harrod Allen East (4-2-0) 7.7374, 5. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-1-0) 6.0907, 6. Anna (3-3-0) 5.1333, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-2-0) 4.7908, 8. Springfield Northeastern (4-2-0) 4.1995, 9. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-3-0) 4.0223, 10. Cin. Country Day (4-2-0) 3.2348, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-3-0) 3.2146, 12. Fort Recovery (2-4-0) 2.4, 13. New Paris National Trail (2-4-0) 1.95, 14. North Lewisburg Triad (2-4-0) 1.8737, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (1-4-0) 1.7427, 16. Jamestown Greeneview (2-4-0) 1.6869, 17. Cin. Deer Park (1-5-0) 1.5473, 18. Casstown Miami East (2-4-0) 1.4167, 19. New Lebanon Dixie (2-4-0) 1.1667, 20. Covington (1-5-0) 1.1
Division VII
Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0-0) 10.2964, 2. Lucas (5-1-0) 9.15, 3. Independence (5-1-0) 8.1314, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1-0) 6.4455, 5. Lowellville (5-1-0) 6.2602, 6. Dalton (4-2-0) 5.7925, 7. Salineville Southern (4-2-0) 5.6246, 8. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-1-0) 5.1674, 9. Windham (4-1-0) 5.0472, 10. Malvern (4-2-0) 4.4015, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2-0) 4.3978, 12. Plymouth (3-3-0) 4, 13. Monroeville (3-3-0) 3.904, 14. Vienna Mathews (3-2-0) 3.5535, 15. Toronto (2-4-0) 2.4476, 16. Wellsville (2-2-0) 2.4375, 17. McDonald (2-4-0) 2.4356, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-4-0) 2.2368, 19. Ashland Mapleton (1-4-0) 1.8227, 20. Greenwich South Central (2-3-0) 1.7
Region 26 – 1. Edon (5-1-0) 8.3535, 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-1-0) 7.9621, 3. Lima Central Cath. (5-1-0) 7.5581, 4. Convoy Crestview (5-1-0) 6.9833, 5. McComb (5-1-0) 6.5833, 6. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-1-0) 6.4833, 7. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-1-0) 5.6086, 8. Defiance Ayersville (3-2-0) 5.3444, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2-0) 4.9747, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-1-0) 4.4141, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (2-4-0) 4, 12. Antwerp (4-2-0) 3.7568, 13. Leipsic (3-3-0) 3.7525, 14. Arlington (5-1-0) 3.7071, 15. Tiffin Calvert (3-3-0) 3.3639, 16. Spencerville (2-4-0) 3.1333, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (3-3-0) 2.8106, 18. Lima Perry (2-4-0) 2.6667, 19. Ada (1-5-0) 2.0833, 20. Edgerton (3-3-0) 1.9167
Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (6-0-0) 10.0556, 2. Shadyside (6-0-0) 9.5789, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-0-0) 9, 4. Howard East Knox (5-1-0) 7.3639, 5. Glouster Trimble (3-2-0) 6.0824, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 5.9707, 7. Waterford (3-2-0) 4.7024, 8. Caldwell (4-2-0) 4.6014, 9. Hannibal River (2-4-0) 3.7449, 10. Racine Southern (3-2-0) 3.2259, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-3-0) 2.8553, 12. Corning Miller (2-2-0) 2.6711, 13. Danville (2-4-0) 2.5833, 14. Morral Ridgedale (3-2-0) 2.5023, 15. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-3-0) 2.4412, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-3-0) 1.8889, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-5-0) 1.6439, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-4-0) 1.539, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4-0) 1.5275, 20. Cardington-Lincoln (1-4-0) 1.1933
Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0-0) 12.2146, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-1-0) 7.6111, 3. DeGraff Riverside (4-2-0) 6.7333, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1-0) 6.6667, 5. New Bremen (4-2-0) 5.7121, 6. Springfield Cath. Central (5-1-0) 5.6014, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-0-0) 5.1583, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2-0) 5.0526, 9. Fayetteville-Perry (4-2-0) 4.8393, 10. St. Henry (4-2-0) 4.4524, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-3-0) 3.3667, 12. Ansonia (3-3-0) 2.8833, 13. Lockland (2-3-0) 2.6791, 14. Troy Christian (3-3-0) 2.3759, 15. Beaver Eastern (1-4-0) 1.877, 16. Fort Loramie (2-4-0) 1.7879, 17. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-4-0) 1.6346, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-4-0) 1.0977, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3-0) 0.875, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-4-0) 0.7, 20. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-4-0) 0.7