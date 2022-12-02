OHSAA: Talks on Future of Football Title Games in Canton to Begin Soon

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In this 51st year of the high school football playoffs in Ohio, one champion has been crowned.

Toledo Central Catholic hung on to defeat Archbishop Hoban Thursday night, 28 to 21, to take the Division II title.

With six more games to go here in Canton, three Friday and three Saturday.

Then comes 2023, with the title games again at Tom Benson Stadium.

But what about 2024?

OHSAA Director of Media Relations Tim Stried says that discussion should begin soon.

There are tickets still available for all remaining games.

There are utdoor seats that also give you access to the Indoor Club on level 6 of the press box.