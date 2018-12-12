Old Woman Cuts Down Neighbors’ Christmas Lights
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 8:26 AM

 

A woman that hated her neighbors’ Christmas lights so much that she went into their yard and cut them down herself.
The elderly woman was caught on security tape cutting down the lights that were wrapped around Dan Hubbert’s tree in his garden.
After he posted the video on social media, many say he should call the police or even make her pay for the lights she destroyed, but to that Dan says, “She’s old.”
Would you have called the cops on the lady? Have you ever seen Christmas lights so ugly that you wanted to rip them down?

