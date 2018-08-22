Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is Back! Pasta lovers rejoice! 23,000 pasta passes are about to go on sale Thursday, August 23rd! It will allow the pass holders to eat free pasta for 8 weeks. They cost $100! There are also 1,000 annual pasta passes, that are $300! gardenolivepasspasta SHARE RELATED CONTENT Aldi’s Cheese and Wine Advent Calendar is Coming… Realistic Puppy Ice Cream is Weird… Breaking News: Mollie Tibbetts Believed to be Found Dead NN: First Stem Cell Trial to Cure Parkinson’s Woman Used to Tinder to Invite Unsuspecting Men to Fight for Her Heart Lilo and Stitch Prepare for Poochamania 2018!