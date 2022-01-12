      Weather Alert

Oliver Tree announces new album 'Cowboy Tears'; will perform on 'Kimmel' Thursday night

Jan 12, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“Life Goes On” singer Oliver Tree will release his new album, Cowboy Tears, on February 18th.  He’s also released a music video for the album’s title track, in which he co-stars with Bella Thorne.

The album is now available for pre-order. In a statement, Oliver explains the concept of the song, noting, “Cowboys are the toughest guys. It’s okay for us tough guys to cry, and the thing is, it’s okay for everyone to cry.”

“There’s a lot of anger that comes out of holding in your emotions, and that’s really popular for guys,” he continues., “Cowboy Tears is teaching people how to let it out and be able to put it out in a way that isn’t going to be violent or self-destructive.”

Thursday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oliver will perform a medley of “Cowboys Don’t Cry” and “Life Goes On,” the latter of which is currently rising up Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram… Again
Britney Spears strips down in latest Instagram post to celebrate “Free woman energy”
Taco Bell Launches Taco-A-Day Subscription Program Nationwide
Britney Spears details restaurant experience that brought her to tears: “Wow, is this what I've been missing?”
Andy Samberg Doesn’t Want To Join TikTok Because He Thinks He’s Too Old
Connect With Us Listen To Us On