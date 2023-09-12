Olivia Rodrigo addresses alleged feuds and rumors; Katy Perry reacts to Olivia’s “teenage dream”

If Olivia Rodrigo needs some help navigating her new GUTS era, she’s got a excellent mentor: Katy Perry.

In a new Rolling Stone story about Olivia, Katy says, “There’s so much chaos in your head during second-album time … [t]he first time I met [Olivia], I put my hands on her shoulders and was like, ‘Listen, I’m here. Whatever you need.’ Because I know exactly what these pop girlies are going through, and when I was growing up, no one really did that for me.”

Katy also doesn’t mind Olivia titling one of the songs on GUTS “teenage dream.” “It’s nice to see it resonating through the years to different age groups,” she says. While Olivia tells Rolling Stone that Katy’s album of the same name is “so iconic and so good,” she says the title similarity is a coincidence.

Olivia also addresses some of the rumors around her in the Rolling Stone interview, including whether she and Taylor Swift are feuding.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever,” says Olivia. “There’s nothing to say.”

What about the rumor that “vampire” is about her alleged ex-boyfriend, Zak Bia? Rolling Stone writes that Olivia “takes a moment, exhales and smiles — ‘No comment,’” she says.

Olivia also addresses Joshua Bassett‘s claim that he suffered a major health crisis as a result of the rumors surrounding her hit “drivers license.”

“It’s all been handled privately,” says Olivia. She adds, “I take all that stuff seriously, but it happens in privacy. I’m not going to put out a statement …I deal with it on a person-to-person level that people on Twitter don’t see.”

