Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish win Society of Composers & Lyricists awards

Olivia Rodrigo may not have received a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for her Hunger Games composition, but she did just win an award for it.

At the Society of Composers & Lyricists’ annual SCL Awards, held February 13, Olivia and her co-writer Dan Nigro won the award for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for “Can’t Catch Me Now,” from Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, meanwhile, won in the Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical category for their Barbie song, “What Was I Made For?”

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is the primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists.

