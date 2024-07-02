Olivia Rodrigo confirms purple Stanley Quencher tumbler collab, coming this month

As predicted — and teased — Olivia Rodrigo is indeed teaming up with Stanley to launch a signature Quench tumbler.

The brand officially announced the news on Tuesday by posting footage of Olivia onstage rocking out with her drummer — the same audio that the brand put in a teaser video on Monday. “Stanley x @oliviarodrigo it’s a b̶a̶d̶ good idea, right? ​Coming July 9 only on stanley1913.com,” reads the caption.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia posted a photo of herself sipping on the tumbler, which is purple and decorated with stars and her initials. “My @stanley_brand collab is launching July 9!!!” she wrote.

If you visit stanley1913.com, you’ll see that the tumbler will drop at 12 p.m. ET, and you can sign up to be notified. The tumbler is described as “a galaxy of purple and a pop of red to hold and fill with good times and bad ideas, right?” The site also notes that the collab is a union of the Quencher and “water sign” — Olivia is a Pisces.

The tumbler, which costs $55, has a reusable straw and a clear SOUR grape lid. There is also information about how to enter the brand’s “EQL” launch, which will attempt to ensure the tumblers don’t get snapped up by bots before the fans get them.

