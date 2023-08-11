Olivia Rodrigo contemplates seeing an ex on her new single ‘Bad Idea Right?’

Oliva Rodrigo is weighing the pros and cons of meeting up with an ex in her latest single “Bad Idea Right?“

The song, which dropped at midnight Friday, August 11, tells the story of a girl having a night out with her friends when an ex-boyfriend contacts her wanting to meet up. While she knows she shouldn’t agree to the late-night hang, she admits that when she sees him she’s not able to think straight.

“My brain goes ahhhh can’t hear my thoughts blah blah blah,” Rodrigo sings, before leading into the chorus of “Seeing you tonight it’s a bad idea right?”

In addition to releasing the new tune, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter premiered the Petra Collins-directed music video, which features appearances from fellow musician Tate McRae and actresses Madison Hu and Iris Apatow.

“Bad Idea Right” is the second single from Rodrigo’s hotly anticipated sophomore album GUTS, due out September 8. Unlike the album’s leading track “vampire,” which was a ballad, this song boasts a more upbeat, head-bopping, rock-pop vibe.

Over on social media, Rodrigo promoted her latest song, sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of the making of the video.

“bad idea right? is out everywhere!!!! I had such a fun time making this song with @TheDanielNigro & i had a ball making the music video with @petracollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae & iris apatow,” she wrote.

