Olivia Rodrigo is Songwriter of the Year, “Calm Down” is Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and her musical partner Dan Nigro were named Pop Songwriters of the Year at the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards in LA on May 8.

Held annually by the performance rights organization ASCAP, the event honors the writers of the most-performed pop songs of the year, based on plays on terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming.

It was the second win for Olivia, who also took home the honor in 2022. This year’s win came in the wake of her and Nigro’s compositions “vampire” and “bad idea, right?” from her GUTS album.

Meanwhile, “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez was named Pop Song of the Year. Others who won awards for writing some of the most-played hits of the past year include Dua Lipa for “Dance the Night,” Noah Kahan for “Dial Drunk,” St. Vincent for co-writing Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer,” Meghan Trainor for “Made You Look” and Mariah Carey for “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Additional winners included Lewis Capaldi for “Forget Me,” Tracy Chapman for “Fast Car” and Paul Russell for “Lil Boo Thang.”

