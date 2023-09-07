Olivia Rodrigo is turning Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream purple for ‘GUTS’ promotion
Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit song “deja vu” mentions strawberry ice cream, which you can enjoy this weekend in an Olivia-inspired cone.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is launching a promotion inspired by Olivia’s new album GUTS. On Friday, when GUTS arrives, through Sunday, all of its U.S. shops are offering a colorful cone option.
“This weekend only! We’re turning all Buttercrisp Waffle Cones & Bowls purple to celebrate @oliviarodrigo’s new album GUTS (drops Friday, 9/8). Catch the purple cones 9/8-9/10 in all shops nationwide,” the ice cream chain announced on Instagram.
According to the chain’s website, Olivia is a fan of the brand and even has a suggestion for what you should order during the promotion: the “Home Scooped Girl,” featuring a scoop of Brambleberry Crisp and a scoop of Wildberry Lavender on a purple Buttercrisp waffle cone. The name is a reference to one of the songs on GUTS: “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.