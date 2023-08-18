Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Olivia Rodrigo is youngest artist to get a BRIT Billion Award

August 18, 2023 4:00PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo isn’t British, but they sure love her in the U.K.

As Billboard reports, she’s become the youngest artist ever to receive a BRIT Billion Award, which is given to artists who’ve racked up 1 billion career U.K. streams. The previous record holder, RAYE, was 25.

While Olivia received the award while in London on August 16 to promote her new music, she actually reached the milestone in July. She’s the 19th artist to receive the award, which was only launched in May of this year.  

Most of the 19 artists are British, including Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Coldplay, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and Anne-Marie. The only other U.S. artists are Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Lana Del Rey.

Olivia’s new album, GUTS, is out September 8.

