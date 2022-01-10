Olivia Rodrigo Marks The Anniversary Of The Song That Changed Her Life

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the one year anniversary of her record-breaking debut “Drivers License” on Saturday with a sweet post noting how it changed her life!
happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license. crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world. pic.twitter.com/y0tLYhryGl
— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) January 8, 2022
