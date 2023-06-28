Olivia Rodrigo releases teaser video for new single “Vampire”
Sink your teeth into the teaser for Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming single “Vampire.”
The track, which releases on Friday, June 30, is the lead single from Rodrigo’s recently-announced sophomore album titled GUTS.
Rodrigo shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the “Vampire” visual on Instagram.
In the short video posted on Tuesday, June 27, the singer is seen through a camera monitor, lying on her back in the grass as smoke rises from behind her. She sports a classic red lip while bathed in blue-green tinted lighting, looking like she is inside a scene from Catherine Hardwicke’s 2008 film Twilight.
A lyric-less snippet of the song accompanies the clip, featuring a vocal crescendo and thumping electric guitar.
“so excited for Friday!!! here’s a first look with @YouTube Shorts,” Rodrigo captioned the video, alongside three heart emojis in her signature purple color.
GUTS releases on September 8. It’s the follow-up to Rodrigo’s successful debut album, SOUR, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Grammy Awards and spawned hits like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.”
