Olivia Rodrigo sings with Sheryl Crow and hangs with Jack White in Nashville

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow are old hands at singing together, so it’s no surprise they did it again March 9 in Nashville.

Olivia and Sheryl first performed together last year in Nashville last September, singing “If It Makes You Happy” at the iconic Bluebird Café. They teamed up to sing it in November at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Sheryl was ushered into the Hall, and on March 9, the two performed the song again at Olivia’s GUTS World Tour stop in Nashville.

“I think she’s one of the most talented, most wonderful, kindest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” Olivia said while introducing Sheryl. “I’ve been lucky enough to sing with her a few times. And I’m even luckier to call her a friend.” She then posted footage of the duet on her Instagram Story.

While she was in Nashville, Olivia also got to hang out with another legendary pal of hers: rocker Jack White. On Instagram, she posted pics of herself posing with the former White Stripes frontman in a photo booth.

Last year, Olivia said the album she’s listened to most in her life is the White Stripes’ 2003 release, Elephant. She also told The New York Times that he once sent her a note advising her, “Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio.” When she first met him in 2022, she called White her “hero of all heroes.”

