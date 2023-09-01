Olivia Rodrigo sinks teeth into UK chart record with “vampire”

Olivia Rodrigo is a star in the U.S., but they really, really love her in the U.K., too.

After nine weeks, Olivia’s song “vampire” has finally ascended to the #1 spot on the official British singles chart. During that time, it spent an entire month stalled at #2 and then slipped as low as #5. Last week it was #3, but bounced back due to the release of the song on CD and cassette, as opposed to just digital.

“vampire,” the first single from Olivia’s upcoming album, GUTS, is now her third #1 hit in the U.K., following “good 4 u” and “drivers license.” That makes her the female solo artist with the most #1 singles in the 2020s, pulling ahead of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, all of whom have had two so far.

“OMG number one in the uk thank u x 10000” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Another indication of Olivia’s popularity across the pond: She recently received a BRIT Billion Award, marking the fact that she’s racked up 1 billion streams in the U.K.

