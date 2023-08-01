Olivia Rodrigo spills the track list for her sophomore album, ‘GUTS’

Olivia Rodrigo has spilled the track list for her sophomore album, GUTS.

The full list of titles from the 12-track album was released on Tuesday, August 1, in a teaser video shared across all of Rodrigo’s social platforms.

In the video, Rodrigo is seen typing out the track list on a vintage typewriter as she curls her hair using a soda can. She also sorts through letters addressed to herself, though the envelopes say she lives at “258 Get Him Back Drive” — likely a reference to track eight on GUTS, titled “get him back.”

There are also flashes to a bookshelf in the brief video, which features fake books, with titles like Why Waiting On The Phone For Him Works and Manifesting a Text Back. Rodrigo pulls the book titled Love is Embarrassing off the shelf; that just so happens to be the name of track nine on GUTS.

From Geffen Records, GUTS releases September 8. Rodrigo previously dropped the album’s lead single, “vampire,” on June 30.

You can find the full tracklist below:

“all american b****”

“bad idea right?”

“vampire”

“lacy”

“ballad of a homeschool girl”

“making the bed”

“logical”

“get him back”

“love is embarrassing”

“the grudge”

“pretty isn’t pretty”

“teenage dream”

