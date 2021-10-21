      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with video for "traitor"

Oct 21, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo treated fans Thursday to a surprise music video for her song “traitor.”

In the home video-style clip, Olivia spends a night out with friends to distract herself from feeling the betrayal of an ex. They hit up an arcade and break into a high school to take a dip in the pool and run on the football field.

“It took you two weeks/To go off and date her/Guess you didn’t cheat/But you’re still a traitor,” she sings on the track.

“Traitor” appears on Olivia’s debut album, SOUR, along with “Drivers License,” “good 4 u” and “deja vu.”

