Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday wish to her alleged boyfriend garners 100K+ “likes”

Olivia Rodrigo wished her alleged boyfriend happy birthday the other day, and fans were thrilled — more than 100 thousand fans, in fact.

Actor Louis Partridge, to whom Olivia has been linked since October of last year, turned 21 on June 3 and posted a joke on Instagram about finally being able to legally drink. On June 4, Olivia commented on the post, “welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!” along with a few heart emojis.

Currently, her comment has more than 109,000 “likes” and more than than 2,000 replies, many of which were fans freaking out that Olivia apparently acknowledged her relationship with the Enola Holmes actor.

Since they were first spotted together in October in London, Louis and Livvy have been seen together in New York several times. Fans also think her GUTS: Spilled track “So American” is about Patridge, who is British. The lyrics go, “I’d go anywhere he goes/ And he says I’m so American/ Oh God, I’m gonna marry him.”

