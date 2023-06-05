Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Olivia Rodrigo’s countdown clock has started, and it seems June 30 is D-Day

June 5, 2023 1:24PM EDT
Share
Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After “pinky-promising” in May that her “new stuff” is “so so so close to being done,” it seems that Olivia Rodrigo finally has a date in mind for when she plans to unveil it.

A countdown clock has started on her official website, which shows that, as of Monday, June 5, there are 24 days until she reveals … something. On top of that, if you play “Drivers License” on Spotify, the video that plays in the background shows a photo of a mock driver’s license with Olivia’s picture on it and an expiration date of June 30, 2023.

Whatever Olivia releases, it’ll be her first new music since her Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR, made her a global superstar. The album topped the charts for five weeks and spun off the hits “Drivers License,” “Good 4 You” and more.

In January, she posted that she was once again working with her SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro on “so many new songs.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

At first NJ tour stop, Taylor Swift premieres “Karma” remix video, brings out Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff
4

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend
5

State-of-the-art British garbage trucks named after Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber