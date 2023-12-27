Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ was the real best album of 2023, says a poll of all the polls

Nearly every major publication does a year-end poll of the Best Albums of the Year — but what if you took a poll of all those polls? The BBC did, and Olivia Rodrigo came out on top.

The BBC looked at 25 “year-end” lists from publications like Rolling Stone, NME, The New York Times, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, People, Stereogum, Pitchfork and The Atlantic. The records were assigned points based on where they landed on each list, with a #1 ranked album receiving 20 points, a #2 ranked album getting 19 points and so on.

Of the 171 records surveyed by the publications, Olivia’s chart-topping GUTS was determined to be the most popular album by the BBC, earning it the title of the actual “best new album of 2023.” The second-best album was determined to be the record by boygenius.

The quality of Olivia’s sophomore album was confirmed by the Grammys, which handed the singer six nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

