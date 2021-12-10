Olivia Wilde Addresses Romance With Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde has been dating Harry Styles for about a year and says she’s “happier” than she’s ever been.
“And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” she told Vogue in a new interview.
They have kept a low profile when it comes to talking about their relationship, but she did talk about something the media has mentioned: their 10-year-age gap.
“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Wilde said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”