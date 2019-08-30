      Weather Alert

Olympian Simone Biles’ Brother Arrested for Triple Murder in Cleveland

Aug 30, 2019 @ 11:05am
Police car lights flashing, with crowd out of focus in background

Gymnast Simone Biles’ brother has been indicted for a triple murder on New Years’ Eve in Cleveland. Police say several men showed up uninvited to a party at an AirBNB. Then they say Tevin Biles-Thomas opened fire in the crowd, killing 3 people. He is currently being held awaiting arraignment.  He is being charged with 6 counts of murder (in Ohio ‘knowingly killing’ and ‘purposely killing’ are separate charges for each victim), 3 counts of voluntary manslaughter, 5 counts of felonious assault and 1 count of perjury.

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show