Olympian Simone Biles’ Brother Arrested for Triple Murder in Cleveland
Police car lights flashing, with crowd out of focus in background
Gymnast Simone Biles’ brother has been indicted for a triple murder on New Years’ Eve in Cleveland. Police say several men showed up uninvited to a party at an AirBNB. Then they say Tevin Biles-Thomas opened fire in the crowd, killing 3 people. He is currently being held awaiting arraignment. He is being charged with 6 counts of murder (in Ohio ‘knowingly killing’ and ‘purposely killing’ are separate charges for each victim), 3 counts of voluntary manslaughter, 5 counts of felonious assault and 1 count of perjury.