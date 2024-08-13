Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Olympic Officials Reject USA Gymnastics Appeal For Jordan Chiles’ Bronze

August 13, 2024 12:55PM EDT
Another blow for Jordan Chiles as USA Gymnastics shares that its appeal to have her bronze medal reinstated for her individual floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics was rejected. Chiles took a break from social media for her “mental health.”

Judges had originally in the moment accepted the coach’s appeal that Chiles wasn’t given full credit for completing a move in her routine, and changed her difficulty score that catapulted her from fifth to third. But then officials found the appeal was made 4 SECONDS after the one minute deadline. USA Gymnastics turned in video evidence they submitted well before the deadline, but it was rejected.

They plan more appeals. In the meantime, women’s water polo hype man Flava Flav had a bronze medallion made for Chiles.

 

